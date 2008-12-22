The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Sony: Death to Clamshell Packaging!

I swear, if there's a Retail Packagers' Association, its mission statement must be: "Forcing You to Use Something Other than Your Bare Hands, Preferably a Steak Knife, to Open the Shit You Just Bought."

It's like this for everything from video games to video tape to this brand of potato chips, which come in a bag I swear was sealed with a motherfucking hot melt glue gun. But Sony, in a gesture that I could never cover with enough praise, has said enough is enough: Death to clamshell packaging.

About a month ago, Sony said it was teaming up with Best Buy and Walmart to offer more convenient packaging that still provided enough anti-shoplifting security. Now, in a post on its electronics blog last week, it has said definitively the clamshell is finished.

I know consumers, including myself, get annoyed about how difficult they are to open. In fact, they typically can't be opened without the use of a sharp device of some kind. Sony is working on the matter and I expect we will have a new alternative to announce soon.

Amazon announced a "frustration-free" packaging initiative for certain products back in November. Even then, a DualShock controller (not in the program) arrived in its standard plastic fortress that I still had to ginsu open. Sony throwing its weight behind this consumer-friendly initiative is very commendable and should motivate others in the industry to join up as well.

Here's a silly video Sony put together announcing the, uh, announcement. Warning, there's blood.

Bravo, Sony. Now, not to sound ungrateful, but when you get a moment can you take a look at those hermetically sealed DVDs and games ...

Sony Declares Death to the Clamshell! [Sony Electronics Blog via Joystiq]

Comments

  • DogMan @DarkView

    Finally Sony does something I can get behind, although the fact that it's taken this long for companies to realise people HATE clamshell packaging is a bit disturbing.
    At this rate it'll be, what, 2034, before stores figure out we don't like it when they slam giant, irremovable stickers over the covers of our games.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles