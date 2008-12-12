The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Sony Have 'No Plans' For A PSP2

Yes! It's time for this week's instalment of No Plans Watch. So, who doesn't have any plans today? It's Sony's David Reeves, who says Sony have no plans for a PSP2.

Speaking with MCV, the Sony Computer Entertainment boss responded to questions bugging him about a second-generation Sony handheld with:

No, there are currently no plans for a PSP2. I go to Tokyo quite a lot and no one has referred to it - I think they have their hands full at the moment.

So...either Sony Japan only talk about the PSP2 behind Reeves' back, or they're too busy firing thousands of people? Not the most upbeat of responses, David! In fact, that's the most down-beat No Plans Watch we've done in months.

Thanks for bumming us out on such a lovely day :(

Sony rules out 'PSP 2' [MCV]

Comments

  • Tangoto Guest

    I'm probably the only happy about this, since I can now get a PSP-3000 and not be worried it'd be obsolete a week after I bought it.

    WOOOOOOOOO.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles