Yes! It's time for this week's instalment of No Plans Watch. So, who doesn't have any plans today? It's Sony's David Reeves, who says Sony have no plans for a PSP2.

Speaking with MCV, the Sony Computer Entertainment boss responded to questions bugging him about a second-generation Sony handheld with:

No, there are currently no plans for a PSP2. I go to Tokyo quite a lot and no one has referred to it - I think they have their hands full at the moment.

So...either Sony Japan only talk about the PSP2 behind Reeves' back, or they're too busy firing thousands of people? Not the most upbeat of responses, David! In fact, that's the most down-beat No Plans Watch we've done in months.

Thanks for bumming us out on such a lovely day :(



Sony rules out 'PSP 2' [MCV]