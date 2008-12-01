Sony Hoping Gran Turismo 5 Will Be Out Next Christmas

Gran Turismo purists should know better than to get your hopes up about GT5's release date, but then, you're a Gran Turismo purist. You can't control yourself.

In an interview with Spanish financial site El Financiero, SCEE's James Armstrong has said that the company expects Gran Turismo 5 to be out next Christmas.

Now, what Sony expect and the traditionally fastidious Polyphony Digital deliver might be two completely different things. But hey, they might not be.

By then it will have been nearly five years since the release of Gran Turismo 4. They can't develop it forever.

España reduce las previsiones de crecimiento de Sony un 6% [El Financiero, via Evil Avatar]