Sony Japan's January Software Deals

Xbox Japan isn't the only company offering January deals. Sony is adding new PSP and PS3 titles to its budget "the Best" line. Those titles are:
Disgaea 3
PLAYSTATION 3 the Best
January 15, 2009
¥3,990
Lost Planet
PLAYSTATION 3 the Best
January 29, 2009
¥3,140
Gundam Giren no Yabou Akushizu no Kyoui
PSP the Best
January 8, 2009
¥2,800
Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters
PSP the Best
January 22, 2009
¥2,800 UMD, ¥2,200 Download
PS3とPSPの「the Best」、来年1月は4タイトルをリリース [Dengeki Online]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink