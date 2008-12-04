Sony Japan's January Software Deals

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Xbox Japan isn't the only company offering January deals. Sony is adding new PSP and PS3 titles to its budget "the Best" line. Those titles are:

Disgaea 3
PLAYSTATION 3 the Best
January 15, 2009
¥3,990

Lost Planet
PLAYSTATION 3 the Best
January 29, 2009
¥3,140

Gundam Giren no Yabou Akushizu no Kyoui
PSP the Best
January 8, 2009
¥2,800

Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters
PSP the Best
January 22, 2009
¥2,800 UMD, ¥2,200 Download

PS3とPSPの「the Best」、来年1月は4タイトルをリリース [Dengeki Online]

