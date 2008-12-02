Sony Offering Red And White PS3 Demo Discs

Across Japan, customers who purchase PLAYSTATION 3s will receive a welcome disc. There are two different discs, one red and the other white. Both discs include playable demos and game trailers.
The red disc contains only "E for All"-style family friendly titles. The white disc contains more mature titles. Here's a breakdown:
Special Demo Disc (Red)
Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Demo
Winning Eleven 2009 Demo
The Last Guy Demo
Gundam Musou 2 Trailer
LittleBigPlanet Trailer
Aquanaut's Holiday Trailer
Afrika Trailer
Special Demo Disc (White)
Resident Evil 5 Demo
Metal Gear Solid 4 Demo
Metal Gear Online Demo
Valkyria Chronicles Demo
Ryu Ga Gotoku 3 Trailer
Demon's Souls Trailer
White Knight Chronicles Trailer
Resistance 2 Trailer
Campaign starts on December 18. Discs available while supplies last.
みんなでわいわい！ひとりでじっくり！
"祝！PS3®生活" スペシャルデモディスク プレゼントキャンペーン2008年12月18日（木）より国内PS3®取り扱い店舗にて開始 [PlayStation.com][Pic]
