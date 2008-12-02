Sony Offering Red And White PS3 Demo Discs

Across Japan, customers who purchase PLAYSTATION 3s will receive a welcome disc. There are two different discs, one red and the other white. Both discs include playable demos and game trailers.

The red disc contains only "E for All"-style family friendly titles. The white disc contains more mature titles. Here's a breakdown:

Special Demo Disc (Red)

Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Demo

Winning Eleven 2009 Demo

The Last Guy Demo

Gundam Musou 2 Trailer

LittleBigPlanet Trailer

Aquanaut's Holiday Trailer

Afrika Trailer

Special Demo Disc (White)

Resident Evil 5 Demo

Metal Gear Solid 4 Demo

Metal Gear Online Demo

Valkyria Chronicles Demo

Ryu Ga Gotoku 3 Trailer

Demon's Souls Trailer

White Knight Chronicles Trailer

Resistance 2 Trailer

Campaign starts on December 18. Discs available while supplies last.

