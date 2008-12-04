Sony Raises Prices On Products, PS3 Unaffected

All three home consoles are built in Asia. Two of the three platform holders are based in Asia. So what happens when Western currencies start dropping like a stone, courtesy of the "economic crisis"?

We face the prospect of prices being jacked up to compensate. In Britain this week, such a move has already taken place, Sony informing customers that they'll be raising the price on a range of appliances and products, from laptops to cameras to flat-screen TVs.

Fortunately for the Brits, the price of the PlayStation 3 is staying right where it is.

An SCEE spokesperson has told Play.TM that, in spite of the general price hikes, the price of the PlayStation 3 in the UK won't be raised. Smart move, that one. As with everything else game-related in the UK, it's already too high.

After all, what's a few extra bucks lost in shipping the things to Europe compared to the more-than-a-few extra bucks lost if nobody ever bought another PS3 in Britain again.

