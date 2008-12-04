Sony Raises Prices On Products, PS3 Unaffected

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

All three home consoles are built in Asia. Two of the three platform holders are based in Asia. So what happens when Western currencies start dropping like a stone, courtesy of the "economic crisis"?

We face the prospect of prices being jacked up to compensate. In Britain this week, such a move has already taken place, Sony informing customers that they'll be raising the price on a range of appliances and products, from laptops to cameras to flat-screen TVs.

Fortunately for the Brits, the price of the PlayStation 3 is staying right where it is.

An SCEE spokesperson has told Play.TM that, in spite of the general price hikes, the price of the PlayStation 3 in the UK won't be raised. Smart move, that one. As with everything else game-related in the UK, it's already too high.

After all, what's a few extra bucks lost in shipping the things to Europe compared to the more-than-a-few extra bucks lost if nobody ever bought another PS3 in Britain again.

PS3 price will not rise in UK [Play.TM]

