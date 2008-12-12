Sony Responds To November NPD Sales, Seems Pleased

The PlayStation family didn't have an ideal November, but Sony's not letting an across-the-board decline bring it down. Nope, we're only five words into the company's NPD response before it throws it out there. "Momentum."

True, year-to-date the PlayStation 3 has been improving, moving a total of 2.8 million consoles this year, so just looking at one month doesn't paint an accurate picture. And the whole PlayStation brand moved more than a million hardware units in November. And $663 million in a month isn't bad. So there's that!

But we're guessing that someone's going to take issue with the claim that the PlayStation 3 had an "unmatched holiday line-up of blockbuster first and third-party titles." Yes, 3,552,456 games sold on the platform in November is good, but "unmatched"? Ballsy!

Even more sales numbers, percentages and bragging straight from Sony after this.