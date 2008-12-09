Sony Slash 8,000 Jobs

What economic crisis? This economic crisis. Sony just announced that 8,000 employees are to be given the arse, courtesy of a round of cost-cutting aimed at stemming the worst losses of the economic crisis.

The 8,000 will be let go by March 2010, and all come from the company's electronics division, which has 160,000 workers in total. There's nothing more specific than that at the moment, but if the PlayStation group escaped unscathed we'd be mighty surprised.

