Soulja Boy Tells 'Em With His NXE Avatar

Soulja Boy's new song "Grind On" makes its video debut by way of his Xbox 360 Avatar. As horrible as it is for me to say this, I think it's actually a semi-catchy song.
The video itself isn't anything spectacular. It's just him spinning his avatar around for three or four minutes with a few costume changes. Don't be a hater. He's just getting grind on. He's just trying to get rich and get his shine on.
He didn't give Totilo any shout outs, though. I thought they were down?
