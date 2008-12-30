Soulja Boy Tells 'Em With His NXE Avatar

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Soulja Boy's new song "Grind On" makes its video debut by way of his Xbox 360 Avatar. As horrible as it is for me to say this, I think it's actually a semi-catchy song.

The video itself isn't anything spectacular. It's just him spinning his avatar around for three or four minutes with a few costume changes. Don't be a hater. He's just getting grind on. He's just trying to get rich and get his shine on.

He didn't give Totilo any shout outs, though. I thought they were down?

