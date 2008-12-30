Space War Commander Launches With New Year

Who said there would be no new games this week? Pish, and possibly posh. Independent PC developer Dreamspike has announced their real-time strategy title Space War Commander will launch on New Year's Day.

Actually Dreamspike calls Space War Commander a real-time real-strategy game, and then really doesn't go into great detail explaining why. Apparently it has something to do with the fact that instead of building bases and resources as fast as possible, you instead use what you have strategically to outwit the situations you find yourself in. From their website:

No repetitive engagements, instead, clever ploys. In one level you might rush behind the enemy to cut them off early from a valuable planet they thought was secure or send your trading fleet on a daring run through occupied space.

So it's a game where you have to use actual strategy instead of overwhelming numbers. It sounds incredibly nifty, even if it looks a bit dated. It al comes down to gameplay then. I see nothing about the price on their website, but the web page does say to be on the lookout for a demo, so you won't have to buy blind. You won't find much in the press release below, but you'll definitely find a wealth of information on the developer's website.

Space War Commander Launches New Year's Day (Jan 1, 2009).

Your Mind Against the Universe

Fort Wayne, IN December 26, 2008 // New developer Dreamspike Studios (dreamspike.com) announces the upcoming release of Space War Commander, an independent game that changes the face of Real Time Strategy.

Set in a universe that no longer needs humans, Space War Commander challenges you to trade cargo, hunt ships, and seize control of planets and asteroids. Bypassing repetitive base building common to other games, you must weave a strategy from simple threads like outwitting pirates, cutting off enemy supplies and hitting the enemy where they are weakest. Command a variety of ship types against vastly superior forces. Come out victorious from the hairiest space battles using creative tactics. Space War Commander pits your mind against the universe.

Features:

Defeat pirates, mercenaries, and regulars with your hand-picked force of Assassin ships, Scavengers and more.

Conquest Mode: 30 challenging galaxies, 7 different races, an original, thought-provoking story and a fresh musical score.

Gauntlet Mode: Money carries over between maps, 8 types of gauntlets, and an infinite variety of galaxies.

You can play Space War Commander for years but finish an average game in less than 15 minutes!

Run blockades, command surprise attacks, disrupt enemy plans, play one faction against another, and crush your foes with an uncountable number of your own creative strategies.

###