Spike VGAs Trailer Roundup

Miss the Spike Video Game Awards held overnight? And all the shiny new trailers that went along with it? It's OK! You can catch up right here. Hit the jump for GTAIV, God of War III, Uncharted 2 and more.

God Of War III

Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost & The Damned

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

Brutal Legend

Dante's Inferno

Oh, and along with the trailers, there were also the awards themselves. Don't forget those.

Here Are Your Spike Video Game Awards Winners

