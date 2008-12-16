Spike VGAs Trailer Roundup

Miss the Spike Video Game Awards held overnight? And all the shiny new trailers that went along with it? It's OK! You can catch up right here. Hit the jump for GTAIV, God of War III, Uncharted 2 and more.
God Of War III
Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost & The Damned
Oh, and along with the trailers, there were also the awards themselves. Don't forget those.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink