Spliterature Makes Spelling Fun

I've been working my way through the list of independent games for next year's Independent Games Festival, judging the titles as I play through chunks of them on my laptop.

As always, there are some interesting titles spread throughout the mix of entries. Take for instance this web game, Spliterature. The point of the game is to try and figure out which two words have been spliced together and tear them apart by clicking on the letters in the correct order.

Simple, fun, kinda addictive.

Spliterature

