Spore Easily Leads Top 10 Torrented Games of 2008

TorrentFreak put up a list of the top 10 games copied and shared over BitTorrent for the year 2008, and Spore, quite unsurprisingly, leads them all by a country mile.

Naturally, the hard feelings and retaliation over its DRM inclusion helped boost the number of torrents for this game, already downloaded half a million times by 10 days after its September release, and 1.7 million times as of now.

TorrentFreak insists its stats don't include downloads of malicious or malfunctioning torrents (a figure it puts at 1 percent of all available torrents). Spore's 1.7 million has it well in first. The Sims 2 was No. 2 with 1.15 million. The Sims 2 was released in 2004. Fallout 3's 645,000 downloads was the next highest among any 2008 game, good for eighth. Full list below.

1. Spore (1,700,000, released Sept. 2008)

2. The Sims 2 (1,150,000, Sept. 2004)

3. Assassins Creed (1,070,000, Nov. 2007)

4. Crysis (940,000, Nov. 2007)

5. Command & Conquer 3 (860,000, March 2007)

6. Call of Duty 4 (830,000, Nov. 2007)

7. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (740,000, June 2005)

8. Fallout 3 (645,000, Oct. 2008)

9. Far Cry 2 (585,000, Oct. 2008)

10. Pro Evolution Soccer 2009 (470,000, Oct. 2008)