The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Spore Now Graciously Allows You To Reinstall Your Own Game

For many of you (not many of everyone, if you look at the sales charts), Spore's iron-fisted DRM was a big turn-off. Well, after promises, now EA have delivered, freeing up the game's installs.

PC owners (sorry Macs!) can now download a tool from EA that will let you de-authorise your PC. This effectively allows you to override the game's installed-on-five-PCs limit, as you can manage the availability of all five "machine slots".

So if you hit the limit of five, just use the tool to de-authorise one machine and it'll free up a slot. Easy.

Spore De-Authorization Tool [EA, via Offworld]

Comments

  • Anonymouse Guest

    Too late for me. Legitimately bought game wouldn't run on my machine which has Genuine WinXP. The game's going back to the shop for a refund. Such a pity; I really wanted to play this game but it looks like the only way to do that is to get a pirate copy - and I don't steal games so I guess I'll never get to play Spore.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles