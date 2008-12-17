Spore Ready To Spawn On Steam?

Electronic Arts may be evolving its digital distribution plans, as the super-publisher looks to be bringing one of its biggest titles to Valve's Steam platform, despite having its own "solution," the EA Store.

While neither Valve nor EA has announced the game's availability via Steam, the Spore EULA has appeared on the official Steam web site, a strong indication that something's up. The associated product page has not made an appearance yet, so we'll consider it rumor-esque for now.

It's not such a big deal, right? Electronic Arts has already allowed the distribution of Crysis and Crysis Warhead on Steam. But Spore would be EA's first first-party game to get the Steam treatment, as Crytek's still just an EA Partner whose games are published physically by EA. We, and likely the people more comfortable with Steam's DRM implementation, hope it's true.

We're checking in with EA and Valve to see if they feel like confirming or squashing this one.

ELECTRONIC ARTS SOFTWARE END USER LICENCE AGREEMENT FOR SPORE [Steam - thanks, Chris!]