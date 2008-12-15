Spyborgs Goes Back To The Drawing Board

Capcom unveiled Spyborgs earlier this year. It was met with near-universal "uh, nothankyou". So, rather than soldier on, Capcom have taken your advice to heart, and will be almost entirely remaking the title.

The latest issue of Nintendo Power has the news, as it reports the Wii exclusive is to be "significantly retooled and will bear little resemblance to what's been shown thus far." Or, in other words, they've binned what we saw in '08, and in '09, we'll hopefully see something a little more promising.

Nintendo Power - Capcom 'significantly retooling' Spyborgs - second confirmation [Nintendo Power, via Go Nintendo]