Square Enix Says Future Unreal Engine Use Will be 'Case-By-Case'

Instead of using an in-house engine Square Enix used the Unreal Engine for The Last Remnant. This was a first for the company, and how was that?

The game's art director Yusuke Naora said it was "certainly slow going at first," but the team got the hang of using the engine. "We were able to do a lot of things that would've been harder with our traditional tools," said Naora.

Does this mean Square Enix is going to switch over to Unreal for all its titles? "The decision on whether to use Unreal for future projects will be decided on a case-by-case basis; we're not going into game productions thinking we want to use this or that middleware," said Naora. "Rather, we'll examine what it is we want to achieve with a game and then decide on the best tools to use in reaching that goal."

