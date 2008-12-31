The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

StarCraft II's Zerg, Protoss Campaigns On The Backburner

When Blizzard revealed that it was splitting StarCraft II into three separate products, we grumbled. Who wouldn't? But we've come to terms with it, especially since the Terrans get first shot at the story.

StarCraft II lead designer Dustin Browder tells 1UP that while the Terran single-player campaign — over two-dozen missions strong instead of then StarCraft-standard ten — is playable the others "are definitely not in a playable state."

"We've put by far, the most amount of work into the Terrans," Browder tells 1UP. "The other two campaigns are still in planning and concepting, which is where they'll stay until we're done with the core game." Yes, great — more Terrans, less Protoss, please!

And while the prospect of a campaign mode with up to 30 missions packed in may verge on outstaying one's welcome, Browder says "we're treating all of them like their own little mini-game" touting some interesting scripting tools that look to expand the StarCraft single player experience. And who doesn't like mini-games?

Now, back to waiting (again) for StarCraft II.

StarCraft 2 Wings of Liberty Preview [1UP]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles