Steam Hardware Surveys Relaunched, Makes You Smarter

Valve announced today that it was relaunching its hardware survey, publishing its findings for the month of November and giving the public a look at the Steam-enabled PC gaming hardware landscape.

The developer has expanded its insightful program by providing hardware adoption trends, with six months of data on CPU, GPU and DirectX usage published in handy, easy-to-read pie and line chart formats. Normally, we wouldn't be that jazzed to poke through operating system ratios, but thanks to the nicely constructed aggregation of data, we can't stop wondering things like "I wonder what the most popular multi-monitor desktop resolution is?"

With some 8 million computers surveyed over the course of 4-plus years, we'd say its a pretty solid indicator of who's doin' what out there.

