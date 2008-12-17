Step Your Avatars Out In Style

Ski jackets? Boring. What the world wanted were a bunch of nacho hats and aprons with tits on them. What the world gets, however, is the next best thing: a powder blue suit.
Microsoft today added a range of formalwear to the avatar customisation suite. For the men, there's two tuxedos, a fancy shirt and two new formal hats, while for the ladies there's some dressy shoes, some new dresses and a very fetching pair of red sunglasses.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink