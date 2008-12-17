Step Your Avatars Out In Style

Ski jackets? Boring. What the world wanted were a bunch of nacho hats and aprons with tits on them. What the world gets, however, is the next best thing: a powder blue suit.

Microsoft today added a range of formalwear to the avatar customisation suite. For the men, there's two tuxedos, a fancy shirt and two new formal hats, while for the ladies there's some dressy shoes, some new dresses and a very fetching pair of red sunglasses.