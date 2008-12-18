Stock Market Says Nothankyou To Take-Two

Take-Two's financial results last quarter weren't the greatest. Sure, sales were up, but overall, money was down, and in business terms, money is what counts. Which explains why shareholders gave Take-Two a belting today.
Following on from news that the company's losses increased to US$15 million, shares in Take-Two took a nosedive, plunging a whopping 21%. They seemed to have closed slightly higher since the original Reuters report, but still, it's clear the market does not approve.
Take-Two results disappoint, shares fall 21 percent [Reuters]
