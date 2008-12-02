Stormrise Devs Talk Bringing RTS To Consoles

In the first in a series of developer diary videos for their upcoming console RTS Stormrise, developer The Creative Assembly discusses their unique approach to bringing the real-time strategy experience to consoles.

As well as delving into the back story of Stromrise, which involves two factions of post-apocalyptic humans battling on a world that;s tearing itself apart, producer director Ken Turner explains that rather developing a PC strategy title and figuring out how to port it, their approach involves developing developing console-based controls and then building a game around them. Their goal is to create a game that allows players speed and accuracy without sacrificing depth. It's a rather tall order, but with games like the Kingdom Under Fire franchise on the Xbox coming very close, I'd say it's definitely an attainable goal. Best of luck, Creative Assembly.