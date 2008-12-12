The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Strategy Games Strengthen Seniors' Mental Facilities

Researchers at the University of Illinois have found that playing real-time strategy games can help men and women in their 60s and 70s improve their mental skills. The study, which had a focus group of elderly men and women playing Big Huge Games' 2003 RTS Rise of Nations, found that the participants showed improvements in several mental tests after spending time playing the game. Areas significantly improved included the ability to switch between different tasks, working memory, and general reasoning ability. Short term memory of visual cues and the ability to identify rotated objects were also enhanced, albeit to a lesser extent.

As the child of two parents falling within the study's age group, I now know exactly what to get my parents for Christmas.

Video game improves seniors' mental skills [Times of the Internet]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles