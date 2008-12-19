Street Fighter II HD Shatters Sales Records

Capcom reveals that Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix is well on its way to becoming the highest grossing digital title of all time, with 250,000 units purchased since the game's release.

In a post over at the Capcom Unity Blog, the company reveals that the redone version of everyone's favourite 2D fighter broke both day-one and week-one sales records, and could very well break 30-day sales records as well. They then go on to thank everyone who worked on the game, looked at the game, bought the game, and thought about the game in passing while waiting in line for a latte at their local coffee shop.

Not bad for a title that was very nearly cancelled.



