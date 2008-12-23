Street Fighter IV Battle Pits Capcom Against Microsoft Against Sony

It's like something out of a fanboy fantasy land. At next year's CES, there will be a Street Fighter IV tournament. In which Capcom, Microsoft and Sony will select champions, then do battle.

For real. They will fight, you will take sides, shit will get real.

Each publisher's community leader - Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb for Microsoft, Jeff Rubenstein for Sony and Seth Killian for Capcom - will be there, and they'll be leading teams of 20 (with contestants drawn from people like you) in a three-way festival of dick-swinging, name-taking and all around shit-talkery.

CES is due to take place January 8-11 in Vegas. Further details on how you sign up for this apocalyptic event to come.