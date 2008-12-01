Street Fighter Sackboy Costumes OTW?



Ripten dug out of a Spanish PlayStation blog that little tidbit above — that Chun-Li, Guile, Zangief and Ryu are inbound for LittleBigPlanet. Rumour has it they're gonna be available for download individually or as a package deal. No date or pricing info yet, but SCEE has asked two other sites to take down the image (might we be the third?) so it sounds pretty legit to me.

Clearly, everyone's grasped the huge back-office business case made by something like LittleBigPlanet — publishers of upcoming/just-out hot titles get to flog it with novelty DLC, Sony/download channel owner gets a nice cut of the dough, gamers get silly toys to brag about to their friends. Much better than console themes. Better believe Microsoft is scheming up a response.

LittleBigPlanet Street Fighter Sackboys [RipTen, via tip from CrowGoblin]