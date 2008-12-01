The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Street Fighter Sackboy Costumes OTW?


Ripten dug out of a Spanish PlayStation blog that little tidbit above — that Chun-Li, Guile, Zangief and Ryu are inbound for LittleBigPlanet. Rumour has it they're gonna be available for download individually or as a package deal. No date or pricing info yet, but SCEE has asked two other sites to take down the image (might we be the third?) so it sounds pretty legit to me.

Clearly, everyone's grasped the huge back-office business case made by something like LittleBigPlanet — publishers of upcoming/just-out hot titles get to flog it with novelty DLC, Sony/download channel owner gets a nice cut of the dough, gamers get silly toys to brag about to their friends. Much better than console themes. Better believe Microsoft is scheming up a response.

LittleBigPlanet Street Fighter Sackboys [RipTen, via tip from CrowGoblin]

Comments

  • Chris Guest

    not only does zangief look unbearably cute with his little red trunk and hairy chest, but his little sackboy head stitching kinda makes it look like he's had a lobotomy.....

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles