Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun Li Preview

No matter of operatic singing or Chun Li thigh is able to make this trailer seem anything but a preamble to a bad movie. But does that surprise anyone?
No matter of operatic singing or Chun Li thigh is able to make this trailer seem anything but a preamble to a bad movie. But does that surprise anyone?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink