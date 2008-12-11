Strong Bad's CGFAP Episode 5 - The Trailer

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

At this point, Strong Bad and his Cool Game For Attractive People will have split the room already. You either 'get' the gruff-voiced lucha libre fella and his antics or you don't.

For those in the former camp, this trailer will tantalise and intrigue with its subtitle "8-Bit Is Enough" and chiptunish musical sting promising 8-bit era parodies and retro goodness.

For everyone else.. well, there can't be that many of these left. Go play something else.

