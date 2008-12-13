The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Super Mario Bros. Room, Not Game, As Art

Games as art? BORING QUESTION. Rooms as art? Much more sensible. And appropriate, when you consider the faithfulness of this Super Mario Bros. installation art.

The work of Antoinette J. Citizen, it features neither Mario nor coins. But that's OK. Chicks kicking the shit out of each other and coin boxes that splurt out authentic sound effects more than make up for it.

Antoinette J. Citizen's Super Mario Stage 1-1 Room [Chunnel TV]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles