Super Mario Bros. Room, Not Game, As Art

Games as art? BORING QUESTION. Rooms as art? Much more sensible. And appropriate, when you consider the faithfulness of this Super Mario Bros. installation art.

The work of Antoinette J. Citizen, it features neither Mario nor coins. But that's OK. Chicks kicking the shit out of each other and coin boxes that splurt out authentic sound effects more than make up for it.

Antoinette J. Citizen's Super Mario Stage 1-1 Room [Chunnel TV]