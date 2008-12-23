Super Mario Sugar Cookies

Sugar cookies are the holidays. It's practically impossible to enjoy the break-neck shopping, light hanging, spiked eggnog without consuming at least one of these bad boys.
And I'm sure that more than a few of you have been roped into a "sugar cookie decorating party." But how many of you decided that that would be a great opportunity to brush up on your Mario replicating skills. Not I.
irContradiction sends along this pic of a cookie decorated with just a brush and toothpick. I can't imagine Sugar Cookie Mario sat around too long before exploring the inside of someone's mouth.
