Super Mario Sugar Cookies

Sugar cookies are the holidays. It's practically impossible to enjoy the break-neck shopping, light hanging, spiked eggnog without consuming at least one of these bad boys.

And I'm sure that more than a few of you have been roped into a "sugar cookie decorating party." But how many of you decided that that would be a great opportunity to brush up on your Mario replicating skills. Not I.

irContradiction sends along this pic of a cookie decorated with just a brush and toothpick. I can't imagine Sugar Cookie Mario sat around too long before exploring the inside of someone's mouth.