Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix Press Kits Get Pricey On Ebay

Were you one of the lucky folks to get their hands on a SSFIITHDR Press Kit? No? Well get ready to pony up!
Like the Mega Man 9 press kit, which went for insane amounts, the Street Fighter kit has become yet another rare eBay-able item.
The highest auction recently went for US$262, and it seems like US$200-US$300 will be the sweet spot. No, it doesn't have the charm of the Mega Man 9 kit, but it's still worthy of taking a spot on your collection shelf.
I'm not ready to sell my Mega Man 9 kit, yet. I'm saving it for emergencies, like if I have to make rent in a pinch, or buy a new flatscreen TV.
eBay (Thanks, Kyle!)
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink