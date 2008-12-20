Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix Press Kits Get Pricey On Ebay

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Were you one of the lucky folks to get their hands on a SSFIITHDR Press Kit? No? Well get ready to pony up!

Like the Mega Man 9 press kit, which went for insane amounts, the Street Fighter kit has become yet another rare eBay-able item.

The highest auction recently went for US$262, and it seems like US$200-US$300 will be the sweet spot. No, it doesn't have the charm of the Mega Man 9 kit, but it's still worthy of taking a spot on your collection shelf.

I'm not ready to sell my Mega Man 9 kit, yet. I'm saving it for emergencies, like if I have to make rent in a pinch, or buy a new flatscreen TV.

eBay (Thanks, Kyle!)

