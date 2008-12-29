The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Sure, LittleBigPlanet Can Do First-Person, Why Not

You may have heard whispers a few months back about LittleBigPlanet and the first-person perspective. Well, whispers be damned. Media Molecule already have the game running in first-person.

Speaking with IGN, Media Molecule's Alex Evans has - in response to questions about a first-person LBP - shown the site how the game's levels can be played not just in a first-person perspective, but in a third-person, Gears of War perspective as well.

Course, this doesn't mean some FP version of the game is OMGconfirmed, as it was only done to showcase the versatility of both the game and its engine.

But for a game that's all about flexibility and choice, it's certainly feasible that, some day, players will be given the chance to switch between camera perspectives.

LittleBigPlanet Interview [IGN]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles