Sure, LittleBigPlanet Can Do First-Person, Why Not

You may have heard whispers a few months back about LittleBigPlanet and the first-person perspective. Well, whispers be damned. Media Molecule already have the game running in first-person.

Speaking with IGN, Media Molecule's Alex Evans has - in response to questions about a first-person LBP - shown the site how the game's levels can be played not just in a first-person perspective, but in a third-person, Gears of War perspective as well.

Course, this doesn't mean some FP version of the game is OMGconfirmed, as it was only done to showcase the versatility of both the game and its engine.

But for a game that's all about flexibility and choice, it's certainly feasible that, some day, players will be given the chance to switch between camera perspectives.

