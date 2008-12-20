Surprise! Rose Is in Street Fighter IV, Photographic Evidence

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

You might want to sit down for this. Turns out Rose is the last character for Street Fighter IV. Yeah, I know, we had no idea either.

The poorly kept secretly was revealed in 11 screen shots and a few bits of art on Capcom's official site this morning. As added bonus we get 30 new screen shots from the game, these featuring Gen. Fei-Long, Dan and Cameo in a one-piece.






































