Tecmo Passes The Football Card

When I think of Tecmo, I think of a lot of games.You've got Ninja Gaiden. You've got Dead or Alive. You've got Super Swing Golf. And yes, you have Tecmo Bowl.... as seen depicted in this staff photoreffic Christmas card that has me singing the cast member call out from old school Mickey Mouse Club in my head.
There's Johnny! And Ryan! And Kamo!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink