The Art Of War Vs. Dynasty Warriors

One of the Chris-es over at Hardcasual passes along this little bit of brilliance, which compares the teachings of Sun Tzu's The Art of War to the teachings of Koei's Dynasty Warriors.

So how does the Chinese history-delving hack and slash action series hold up in the face of Sun Tzu's immensely influential book of military strategy? There are several parallels, and several not-so-parallels.

"Regard your soldiers as your children, and they will follow you into the deepest valleys. Look on them as your own beloved sons, and they will stand by you even unto death!"

Regard your soldiers as competition. On rare occasions, they will steal kills from you.

See? Almost exactly the same! Hit the link below for several other excellent examples of Sun Tzu's teachings put nearly to use in Dynasty Warriors.

