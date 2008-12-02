The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

The Black Knight Takes Sonic To Greener Pastures

With Sonic's latest outing receiving less-than-stellar reviews so far, Sega shifts focus over to Sonic and the Black Knight for the Wii with a host of colourful new screenshots.

Sonic Unleashed is failing to set the video game reviewing world on fire so far, so what better time to release a slew of screens for Sonic and the Black Knight, a game that still has the potential to be good? It has sword fighting in it! That's a good sign, right?

Come on Sega, do something, anything to prevent a Nintendo game from being the best Sonic the Hedgehog title of this gaming generation. Gallery on the link.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles