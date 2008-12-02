The Black Knight Takes Sonic To Greener Pastures

With Sonic's latest outing receiving less-than-stellar reviews so far, Sega shifts focus over to Sonic and the Black Knight for the Wii with a host of colourful new screenshots.

Sonic Unleashed is failing to set the video game reviewing world on fire so far, so what better time to release a slew of screens for Sonic and the Black Knight, a game that still has the potential to be good? It has sword fighting in it! That's a good sign, right?

Come on Sega, do something, anything to prevent a Nintendo game from being the best Sonic the Hedgehog title of this gaming generation. Gallery on the link.