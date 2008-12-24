The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

The Blood of Bahamut Trailer You Might Have Missed

If you didn't go to the most recent Jump Festa, that is. Square Enix's latest attempt to broaden its horizons beyond Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest brings dual-screen sized bosses to the Nintendo DS.

Blood of Bahamut will see protagonists Ibuki and Yui, joined by Kamos Ogrekin and Santiago, battling big, burly bad guys in a 2.5D four-player adventure. Square Enix sure does love this four-player thing, lately, don't they?

Shadow of the Colossus scale borrowing aside, it certainly looks nifty enough. We just have to wonder how Square Enix's unestablished IP can compete with things like its own Dragon Quest IX, Final Fantasy spin-offs and consumer apathy to anything new.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles