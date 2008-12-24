The Blood of Bahamut Trailer You Might Have Missed

If you didn't go to the most recent Jump Festa, that is. Square Enix's latest attempt to broaden its horizons beyond Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest brings dual-screen sized bosses to the Nintendo DS.

Blood of Bahamut will see protagonists Ibuki and Yui, joined by Kamos Ogrekin and Santiago, battling big, burly bad guys in a 2.5D four-player adventure. Square Enix sure does love this four-player thing, lately, don't they?

Shadow of the Colossus scale borrowing aside, it certainly looks nifty enough. We just have to wonder how Square Enix's unestablished IP can compete with things like its own Dragon Quest IX, Final Fantasy spin-offs and consumer apathy to anything new.