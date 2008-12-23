The Duck Hunt Dog Finally Goes Too Far

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

It's bad enough when a pixellated hound dog is overly critical towards your duck hunting skills, but when he starts in on your job situation and your sexual performance, things have gone too far.

College Humor takes a startling look at a man pushed to the very edge. He cannot hunt. His car won't start. He cannot please his woman orally. Every step of the way the laughing dog berates and belittles him until he finally snaps. It's sort of like that one movie where Michael Douglas wants a biscuit but breakfast has just ended. Actually it's almost nothing like that...I just really could go for a biscuit right about now.

Speaking of biscuits, I've placed the video a bit further down the page due to suggested NSFW failed oral pleasure.

