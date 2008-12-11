The Farmer Wants A Wife, Again - Famitsu Reveals New PSP Harvest Moon

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The ever-reliable Famitsu has the skinny on a new installment in cutesy farming saga Harvest Moon.

Bokujou Monogatari: Sugar Mura to Minna no Negai (Harvest Moon: Sugar Village and Everyone's Wish, but you don't need me to tell you that, I'm sure) casts you in the role of (surprise!) a young farmer. This time around, a goddess tasks you with saving a village that is in danger of being turned into a holiday resort using your awesome, er, farming powers.

It all sounds like an episode of The A-Team mashed up with The Grapes Of Wrath to me, but maybe that is no bad thing. Famitsu reckon the game will appear in Japan around the 9th of March.

