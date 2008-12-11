The Farmer Wants A Wife, Again - Famitsu Reveals New PSP Harvest Moon

The ever-reliable Famitsu has the skinny on a new installment in cutesy farming saga Harvest Moon.

Bokujou Monogatari: Sugar Mura to Minna no Negai (Harvest Moon: Sugar Village and Everyone's Wish, but you don't need me to tell you that, I'm sure) casts you in the role of (surprise!) a young farmer. This time around, a goddess tasks you with saving a village that is in danger of being turned into a holiday resort using your awesome, er, farming powers.

It all sounds like an episode of The A-Team mashed up with The Grapes Of Wrath to me, but maybe that is no bad thing. Famitsu reckon the game will appear in Japan around the 9th of March.

New Harvest Moon for PSP revealed in Famitsu [PSP Updates]