The Great International Online Gaming Awards Caper

Those Koreans know their online gaming. So when the Korea Game Industry Agency sit down to hand out the inaugural Global Online Game awards, the least we can do is check out the winners.

Before you fire up your smartass comment generator, no, Starcraft did not win anything. Nor did Lineage. These awards were a genuine attempt at a global event, with judges hailing from both East and West, and the results reflect this.

World of Warcraft took out the "Best RPG" award, probably the most important of the night, but other winners include Counter-Strike Source, City of Heroes, FIFA 09, Eve Online and Kartrider.

2008 Global Online Game Awards Topped By WoW, Kartrider [Gamasutra]