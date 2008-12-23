THE HORROR: Game Errors

Games aren't perfect, you know. They're made by people. And people make mistakes. Sometimes those mistakes can be frustrating, sometimes they can be funny, and sometimes, they can be absolutely terrifying.
Blog "I Get Your Fail" covers the latter two. A mix of funny and HORRIFIC glitches and errors, some displayed as code, others - like the one above - displayed as HORROR.
I Get Your Fail [via Offworld]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink