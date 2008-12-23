THE HORROR: Game Errors

Games aren't perfect, you know. They're made by people. And people make mistakes. Sometimes those mistakes can be frustrating, sometimes they can be funny, and sometimes, they can be absolutely terrifying.

Blog "I Get Your Fail" covers the latter two. A mix of funny and HORRIFIC glitches and errors, some displayed as code, others - like the one above - displayed as HORROR.

I Get Your Fail [via Offworld]