The Most Disappointing Games of 2008

This year had no shortage AAA releases. But it also had plenty of games where we held them and said, like a saddened parent, no we don't hate you, we're just ... disappointed in you.

Wired's writers came up with a list of ten and I'm not surprised to see any of them on this list, even Dead Space, which I touted relentlessly in the run-up to its release. Truth is, I never heard anything to make me overcome my fear of it. Naturally, the write-up beats on Too Human some more, and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed should have been number one on this list, in my opinion. What was? What else should have been? Check the link, and continue the argument over here.

The 10 Most Disappointing Games of 2008 [Wired]