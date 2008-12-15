The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

The Most Disappointing Games of 2008

This year had no shortage AAA releases. But it also had plenty of games where we held them and said, like a saddened parent, no we don't hate you, we're just ... disappointed in you.

Wired's writers came up with a list of ten and I'm not surprised to see any of them on this list, even Dead Space, which I touted relentlessly in the run-up to its release. Truth is, I never heard anything to make me overcome my fear of it. Naturally, the write-up beats on Too Human some more, and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed should have been number one on this list, in my opinion. What was? What else should have been? Check the link, and continue the argument over here.

The 10 Most Disappointing Games of 2008 [Wired]

Comments

  • mrwaffle @Mr Waffle

    I think The Force Unleashed was the biggest surprise of the year for me, actually. I REALLY enjoyed it, after hating the demo. Sure there were lots of things to complain about, but the sheer joy of it is enough to make me come back to it again and again.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles