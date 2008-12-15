The Most Disappointing Games of 2008

This year had no shortage AAA releases. But it also had plenty of games where we held them and said, like a saddened parent, no we don't hate you, we're just ... disappointed in you.
Wired's writers came up with a list of ten and I'm not surprised to see any of them on this list, even Dead Space, which I touted relentlessly in the run-up to its release. Truth is, I never heard anything to make me overcome my fear of it. Naturally, the write-up beats on Too Human some more, and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed should have been number one on this list, in my opinion. What was? What else should have been? Check the link, and continue the argument over here.
I think The Force Unleashed was the biggest surprise of the year for me, actually. I REALLY enjoyed it, after hating the demo. Sure there were lots of things to complain about, but the sheer joy of it is enough to make me come back to it again and again.