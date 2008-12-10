The Official Rise Of The Argonauts Release Dates

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Ever since Codemasters announced the initial delay of their action RPG Rise of the Argonauts, the new release dates have been shrouded in mystery. Rather than rely on retail speculation, here's the word direct from Codemasters. the initial delay of their action RPG Rise of the Argonauts, the new release dates have been shrouded in mystery. Rather than rely on retail speculation, here's word direct from the publisher.

According to a post on the official Codemasters forums, Rise will indeed be making the planned pre-Christmas release date, at least in a couple of regions. The Europeans get the game first on December 12th, though that unfortunately doesn't include our friends in the United Kingdom, who are still penciled in for an early 2009 release. North America gets the game 4 days later on the 16th, and the Japanese are listed as TBC. In Australia, distributor Atari has the title listed for launch this week.

Just when I thought I had bought all the games I needed in 2008, they pull me back in...

ROTA is coming!- Official release dates. [Codemasters Forums via Blue's News]

