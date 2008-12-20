The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

The Sims 3 Create-Everything Trailer

The elderly man and his young blonde maid make a cameo appearance in this new Create-A-Sim trailer for The Sims 3, which highlights all the ways you can customise your new Sim's life.

The video starts off showing you the myriad options available for creating your Sim, and then quickly moves on to all of the other things you can create, from furniture styles to houses to cars. It's a rather nice representation of the potential contained within EA's latest The Sims title.

I've never quite gotten sucked into the series as badly as some of my close associates have, but I am more than likely going to pick up 3 when it comes out, if only to install it and quickly realise I don't have enough free time to get very creative with it, trapping some poor guy in a wall to pee himself to death before moving on.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles