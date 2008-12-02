The Uncharted 2 Teasing Teaserdd

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Gone are the sunny environs of Uncharted. Uncharted 2, from what we can guess after watching this exceptionally short teaser, will feature more snow than sun and sand. Is that some sort of Aztec sacrificial knife? We're told we will be seeing more of the game during the airing of the upcoming SpikeTV Video Game Awards.

