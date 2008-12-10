The Witcher On Consoles Will Get DLC And Just Generally Be Awesomer

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

CD Projekt RED have confirmed that the console port of ace PC RPG The Witcher will be propped up with some choice DLC and come with a host of improvements to boot.

In fact, if CD Projekt's Tom Ohle is to be believed (and why shouldn't he be?) to call The Witcher: Rise of the White Wolf a port is to do it a disservice.

"We're not just slapping together a port and are actually making a game built from the ground up to be an amazing console RPG," said Ohle, "We've gone back and motion-captured a lot more combat animations for the new combat actions, like parries, counter-attacks, enhanced evasion, special attacks, etc. We're also enhancing the enemy AI to make them more aggressive and perform a wide range of offensive and defensive actions to make the combat a bit more action-oriented."

The Witcher: Rise of the White Wolf Q&A — Console DLC Confirmed! [GameCyte]

