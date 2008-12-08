There Are More Elderly Daily Gamers

Who likes numbers? Well, lucky for you, we have numbers. Lots of numbers. Numbers about American gaming habits. Let's dive in:
• 53 percent of American adults play video games of some sort
• Young adults are the most likely group to game
• One third of adults in the 65+ age group game daily
• Only 20 percent of young adults game daily
• 75 percent of 18-29 year-olds play on consoles; 68 percent use computers
• 73 percent of adults use computers; 53 percent use consoles: 35 percent use cell phones; percent use portable devices
Go elderly daily gamers, go!
Online Activities & Pursuits [Pew/Internet via Boing Boing][Pic]
