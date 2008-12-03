These Are The 2008 PlayStation Award Winners

To acknowledge hit PlayStation platform games, Sony has the "PlayStation Awards." These are given to PlayStation titles that are "hits" in Japan. There are two categories: Gold Prize and Double Platinum Prize.
Gold Prize Awards (which were ¥500,000, or $8,311, from Sony to the publisher) were given to games that shipped between 500,000 and a million copies. Double Platinum Awards (which were ¥2,000,000, or $33,136, from Sony to the publisher) were given to games that shipped between 2 million and 3 million copies. No titles were award the Platinum Award — for games that ship between one and two million copies.
This year's Gold Prize winners are:
Metal Gear Solid 4 PS3
Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- PSP
Phantasy Star Portable PSP
Winning Eleven 2008 PS2
Super Robot Taisen Z PS2
This year's sole Double Platinum Winner is:
Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G PSP
Congrats to all!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink