These Are The 20 Best Street Fighter IV Players In Japan

Street Fighter IV records player's points totals, as well as their overall win/loss ratio. Which means people can compare their skills from a distance. It also means we can compile "best of" charts!

Which is exactly what this list is, courtesy of the fanatics over at fighting board Shoryuken. These twenty guys are, according to the raw data, the 20 best Street Fighter IV players in Japan.

And with Japan as the only country the game's officially been released in, that makes them - technically - the best twenty players in the world, in an "American sports teams are called World Champions" kinda way.

1. ウメハラ (Umehara)

Character: Ryu

Battle Points: 130,915

Match/Win Ratio: 5,204/4,488 86.24%

2. おじさんボーイ (Ojisan Boy)

Character: Sagat

Battle Points: 110,390

Match/Win Ratio: 4,352/3,516 80.79%

3. マゴ (Mago)

Character: Sagat

Battle Points: 100,431

Match/Win Ratio: 4,091/3,202 78.27%

4. あーるえふ (Aaruefu)

Character: Sagat

Battle Points: 89,309

Match/Win Ratio: 3,410 Matches (win ratio not public)

5. 志郎 (Shiro)

Character: Abel

Battle Points: 82,903

Match/Win Ratio: 3,654/2,845 77.86%

6. 時の扉 (Toki no Tobira)

Character: Balrog (Boxer)

Battle Points: 76,678

Match/Win Ratio: 3,094/2,574 83.19%

7. ときどきヌキンクス (Tokidoki Nukinkusu)

Character: Chun-Li

Battle Points: 76,397

Match/Win Ratio: 3,484/2,233 64.09%

8. ネモ (Nemo)

Character: Chun-Li

Battle Points: 76,507

Match/Win Ratio: 4,351/3,514 80.76%

9. じょえ (Joe)

Character: C.Viper

Battle Points: 74,757

Match/Win Ratio: 2,293/1,812 79.02%

10. ☆カツオ☆ (Katsuo)

Character: Sagat

Battle Points: 74,521

Match/Win Ratio: 3,858/3,148 81.6%

11. ボウヤ☆★☆ (Bouya)

Character: Zangief

Battle Points: 74,440

Match/Win Ratio: 4,664/3,575 76.65%

12. ドラゴンボーイ (Dragon Boy)

Character: Ken

Battle Points: 72,874

Match/Win Ratio: 1,783/1,432 80.31%

13. 伊予 (Iyo)

Character: Dhalsim

Battle Points: 71,880

Match/Win Ratio: 2,924/2,197 75.14%

14. くま (Kuma)

Character: M.Bison (Dictator)

Battle Points: 69,449

Match/Win Ratio: 4,817/3,886 80.67%

15. Radiowave

Character: Sagat

Battle Points: 68,838

Match/Win Ratio: 1,992/1,621 81.38%

16. ももち (Momochi)

Character: Akuma

Battle Points: 65,987

Match/Win Ratio: 1,373/1,026 74.73%

17. AOI

Character: Sagat

Battle Points: 65,586

Match/Win Ratio: 5,040/4,194 83.21%

18. 静岡最強 (Shizuoka Saikyou)

Character: Blanka

Battle Points: 65,084

Match/Win Ratio: 4,194/3,211 76.56%

19. まぁクン (Maakun)

Character: Sagat

Battle Points: 65,020

Match/Win Ratio: 4,052/3,119 76.97%

20. だしお (Dashio)

Character: C.Viper

Battle Points: 65,286

Match/Win Ratio: 2,738/2,058 75.16%

Know what sucks about that list? That bastard Sakamoto isn't even on there, making my shame all the more shameful.

Top 20 [Shoryuken, via Capcom]