This Is How Crystal Chronicles DS/Wii Will Overcome Language Barriers

Unlike many other high-profile releases on Nintendo consoles of late, Crystal Chronicles: Echoes of Time will allow unrestricted, international online play. Great in theory, but what about those pesky foreign kids who don't speak English?

Not to worry. The game will use a communication system similar to that found in Phantasy Star Online, with canned, tone-specific messages able to be instantly translated by the game. On the downside, it'll limit conversations, but then the Wii & DS normally do that anyway; look at the international thing as a bonus!

