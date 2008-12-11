This Is How Crystal Chronicles DS/Wii Will Overcome Language Barriers

Unlike many other high-profile releases on Nintendo consoles of late, Crystal Chronicles: Echoes of Time will allow unrestricted, international online play. Great in theory, but what about those pesky foreign kids who don't speak English?
Not to worry. The game will use a communication system similar to that found in Phantasy Star Online, with canned, tone-specific messages able to be instantly translated by the game. On the downside, it'll limit conversations, but then the Wii & DS normally do that anyway; look at the international thing as a bonus!
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Echoes of Time And Cross Cultural Communication [Siliconera]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink